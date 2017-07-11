Advertising

Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Georgia over the weekend. Now, bodycam footage of the actor getting arrested and drunkenly ranting at police officers has surfaced.

In bodycam footage obtained by TMZ, the actor yells at the officers trying to book him at his hotel. "I have rights! I'm an American!" he yells at a policeman. "You got me in my hotel, arresting me in my hotel for doing what, Sir?"

The footage follows LaBeouf and the officers out to their patrol car, where the actor continues ranting and raving and swearing up a storm. He yells, "I'm a f**king American, I pay my taxes, get these s**ts off my f**king arm."

He also told a black officer that the president "doesn't give a f**k about you," and asked him, "And you wanna do what? Arrest white people?"

After the cops, shockingly, refused to let LaBeouf go, he started threatening them with his army of lawyers. "I got more millionaire lawyers than you know what to do with, you stupid bitch!" LaBeouf told the cop.

Hooo boy. This isn't the first time Shia has gone on a wild, drunken rant against cops. When he was arrested for public intoxication back in 2015, he drunkenly proclaimed to an officer, "You can't arrest me, silly man!"

You can watch the video of his most recent arrest for yourself below.

Oh, Shia, where did we go wrong?

