Advertising

Shia LaBeouf was removed from a Los Angeles bowling alley for exploding at a bartender who refused to serve him french fries. He has never been more on brand.

In this video obtained by TMZ, you can see LaBeouf getting confrontational with the bartender as fellow patrons tried their best to stifle their laughter. As LaBeouf was being escorted out of the establishment for his behavior, he can be heard calling the bartender a "f****** racist b****" and yelling an emphatic "you f***** up!" He also accused the bartender of trying to hit him on the head.

Advertising

Well, a couple of things are weird about this. It is unclear how 1) the bartender was being racist and 2) why the bartender refused to give Shia his fries. Looks like we found the subject of our new hit mystery-solving podcast.

Everyone keep your eyes peeled for Serial Season 3: Shia's fries. giphy

According to TMZ, Shia LaBeouf returned to the bowling alley after being removed because he realized he was still wearing bowling shoes and needed to get his street shoes. After acquiring the proper footwear, LeBeouf was seen running from the establishment. A run of shame, perhaps? Who knows, Shia LeBeouf is a weird dude.

Advertising

giphy

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.