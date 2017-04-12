Advertising

Shia LaBeouf is always up to something new and often strange. This time, he's planning on spending a month alone in a cabin in Finland, without a phone or a computer, beginning April 12. According to Dazed, he's doing this as part of an art project called #ALONETOGETHER, which involves two other collaborators, from whom he will also be cut off. The only communication any of them will have for the month will be the ability to answer texts (coming through a video link) from people visiting the Kiasma museum in Helsinki.

Advertising

Dazed writes that the project's aim is to force people to rethink the "relationship we have with our phones and with one another." The artists have said the project is a response to the global “digital revolution and its impact on our culture, economy, human identity, and behavior." So basically, the performance will see the trio disconnect from the constant barrage of internet and social media we now have in our daily lives.

Not that those are necessarily bad things, since, as Dazed writes, "their works are studies of human interaction and their key tools are social media and the internet, which they see as positive forces."

Advertising

The question remains, though, whether they'll allow themselves distractions such as books or music, or if the cabins even have running water and electricity. Hopefully no one goes stir crazy.

https://giphy.com/gifs/crazy-BTfpVWjav07uM

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.