Sia posts naked picture of herself before paparazzo creep can sell it. QUEEN.

Pop star Sia has always done things her own way—for years she's worn a wig that completely obscures her face during performances, explaining in a 2016 interview with Guardian that she feels better being covered up than being in the public eye (in 2013 she famously did a photoshoot with a paper bag over her head). She told Guardian, "Everybody in the entertainment industry is insecure. We have been tap-dancing our entire lives for your approval and you won’t meet anybody who is in the entertainment industry who isn’t a bit fucked in the head."

But the infamously private pop star did something unexpected when she found out that someone was trying to sell nude pictures of herself sunbathing on a balcony to her fans. Instead of trying to stop the person, or being embarrassed, she just released the photo herself, in a tweet that is now being called "legendary" by celebrity blogger Perez Hilton.

The tweet, below, is obviously NSFW because BUTT.