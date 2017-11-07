Sia posts naked picture of herself before paparazzo creep can sell it. QUEEN.

Pop star Sia has always done things her own way—for years she's worn a wig that completely obscures her face during performances, explaining in a 2016 interview with Guardian that she feels better being covered up than being in the public eye (in 2013 she famously did a photoshoot with a paper bag over her head). She told Guardian, "Everybody in the entertainment industry is insecure. We have been tap-dancing our entire lives for your approval and you won’t meet anybody who is in the entertainment industry who isn’t a bit fucked in the head."
But the infamously private pop star did something unexpected when she found out that someone was trying to sell nude pictures of herself sunbathing on a balcony to her fans. Instead of trying to stop the person, or being embarrassed, she just released the photo herself, in a tweet that is now being called "legendary" by celebrity blogger Perez Hilton.
The tweet, below, is obviously NSFW because BUTT.
Along with the picture of her derriere, she wrote, "Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans. Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas!" (Sia does have a holiday album coming out this year, called Everyday is Christmas.)
And Sia's fans went crazy for the tweet, not so much because of the naked pic, but because she was brave enough to just put the damn thing out there herself.
Way to go, Sia! From completely covered to entirely exposed, the woman is fearless.