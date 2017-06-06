Advertising

Alright, 2017 has truly been a weird, weird year so far. The creepy guy from The Apprentice is president, male rompers are a thing, and famed blonde Paris Hilton is now a brunette.

Basically, everything you know is a lie.

#BrunettesHaveFunToo ✨👸🏻✨ A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Jun 3, 2017 at 6:30am PDT

Three days ago, Paris Hilton uploaded this video of herself sporting significantly darker hair alongside the hashtag #BrunettesHaveFunToo.

She may be a far cry from the girl she was during her Simple Life days, but she still loves to accessorize with tiny dogs (RIP, Tinkerbell), so not everything about Paris Hilton has changed.

Love my angel @DiamondBabyX ✨👸🏻🐶✨ A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Jun 4, 2017 at 7:11pm PDT

Hilton looks like a long lost Kardashian sister or a rejected character from American Horror Story: Coven with her chocolate brown hair.

#ShoppingTime with my lil @DiamondBabyX. ✨👸🏻🐶✨ A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Jun 4, 2017 at 11:41pm PDT

But did the socialite/DJ (yes, she is a DJ—Paris Hilton has truly reached her final form) actually dye her famous blonde locks or is this just really a convincing wig?

Just yesterday Paris uploaded this picture to Instagram:

💕💕👸🏼💕💕 A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Jun 5, 2017 at 6:17am PDT

We can't really tell, but we must say— we love the look.

Welcome to the dark side, Paris.

