Advertising

Big news! Beloved Olympic gymnast and overall lovely human Simone Biles has a new boyfriend, and they just became Instagram official. (THAT MEANS IT'S REAL, FOLKS.)

On Sunday, Biles shared a photo with her new bae to Instagram with the caption, "always smiling with you."

always smiling with you A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on Aug 21, 2017 at 5:05pm PDT

So who's the lucky guy? Fellow gymnast Stacey Ervin, according to Page Six.

While it's unclear exactly how long these two have been an item, Ervin also took to Instagram to congratulate Biles on being inducted to the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame.

Advertising

Words cannot express how incredibly proud I am of you, all you've accomplished & how well you carry yourself. You make me feel like I am the luckiest man alive. Congratulation on your induction to the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame! I can't wait to see what the future has in store. 😘 A post shared by Stacey Ervin (@stace_thehalfrican) on Aug 20, 2017 at 2:30pm PDT

"Words cannot express how incredibly proud I am of you, all you've accomplished & how well you carry yourself," he wrote. "You make me feel like I am the luckiest man alive. Congratulations on your induction to the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame! I can't wait to see what the future has in store."

Ervin sealed his Instagram with a kissy-face emoji.

Advertising

Omg, these two are the cutest. Stay together forever, please!! (You know, unless it doesn't work out. That's okay. It happens. Live your truth.)

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.