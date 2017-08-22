Big news! Beloved Olympic gymnast and overall lovely human Simone Biles has a new boyfriend, and they just became Instagram official. (THAT MEANS IT'S REAL, FOLKS.)
On Sunday, Biles shared a photo with her new bae to Instagram with the caption, "always smiling with you."
So who's the lucky guy? Fellow gymnast Stacey Ervin, according to Page Six.
While it's unclear exactly how long these two have been an item, Ervin also took to Instagram to congratulate Biles on being inducted to the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame.
"Words cannot express how incredibly proud I am of you, all you've accomplished & how well you carry yourself," he wrote. "You make me feel like I am the luckiest man alive. Congratulations on your induction to the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame! I can't wait to see what the future has in store."
Ervin sealed his Instagram with a kissy-face emoji.
Omg, these two are the cutest. Stay together forever, please!! (You know, unless it doesn't work out. That's okay. It happens. Live your truth.)