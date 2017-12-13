Simone Biles has no time for people criticizing her hair on social media.

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has won about a zillion gold medals but apparently skill and prowess aren't enough to keep people from commenting on her hair, of all things.
Recently, Biles was an honorary member of the Houston Texans' cheerleading team, which is a huge honor. She tweeted a pic of herself before the game, writing, "Can't wait to cheer at my first game. GO HOUSTON TEXANS!!" She posted an Instagram after the game, with the caption "I had such an amazing experience cheering at the Texans Game. Definitely a memory to last forever." Obviously she was pretty excited.
In response to her tweet, Biles got a lot of love and support from her followers, but not everyone was as excited as she was. Someone took the time to respond to Biles' tweet with criticism, writing, "Baby… Your hair… You need some black friends." That one tweet has over 22,000 retweets and 48,000 likes.
But Biles wasn't having it. In response, the 20-year-old tweeted, "I have 1 question to everyone commenting about my hair when I genuinely look happy in the photo. Do you look perfect ALL the time? everything in perfect order?"
To someone else who made an unnecessary hair comment on Twitter, Biles explained that she'd just come from a four hour practice where she'd been wearing her hair in a bun.
Of course, someone else responded to that, saying she should have kept it in a bun. HOW RUDE.