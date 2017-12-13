Simone Biles has no time for people criticizing her hair on social media.

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has won about a zillion gold medals but apparently skill and prowess aren't enough to keep people from commenting on her hair, of all things.

Recently, Biles was an honorary member of the Houston Texans' cheerleading team, which is a huge honor. She tweeted a pic of herself before the game, writing, "Can't wait to cheer at my first game. GO HOUSTON TEXANS!!" She posted an Instagram after the game, with the caption "I had such an amazing experience cheering at the Texans Game. Definitely a memory to last forever." Obviously she was pretty excited.

can’t wait to cheer at my first game 🏈

GO HOUSTON TEXANS ‼️ pic.twitter.com/K4ijVE86ud — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) December 10, 2017

In response to her tweet, Biles got a lot of love and support from her followers, but not everyone was as excited as she was. Someone took the time to respond to Biles' tweet with criticism, writing, "Baby… Your hair… You need some black friends." That one tweet has over 22,000 retweets and 48,000 likes.