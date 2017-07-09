Advertising

Simone Biles is too busy being a champion gymnast and American treasure to make time for her haters. One of her Instagram followers learned that the hard way this weekend.

On Saturday, Biles posted this photo to Instagram. Given the caption, we can only assume she was enjoying a day at the beach.

resting beach face 🐚 A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on Jul 8, 2017 at 12:57pm PDT

Apparently, one of Simone's followers did not appreciate her selfie accompanied by a clever beach pun. One person took Simone's Instagram post as an opportunity to call Simone "trash" and a "sucky ass role model" in the comments.

Well, it turns out if you come for Simone Biles, Simone Biles will respond with a truly stellar clapback. Here's her response to the woman who was trolling:

"Talk to me when you train for 14 years and win five Olympic medals," Biles wrote. "I think kids would say otherwise. My year off is well-deserved!"

"Take a couple seats," Biles concluded.

SHUT DOWN. Biles' fans immediately chimed in to voice their support for the gymnast. Instagram: simonebiles

Well, we think internet trolls everywhere have learned a valuable lesson: Simone Biles has no time for your nonsense.

