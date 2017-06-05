Advertising

Sonia and Fyza Ali are sisters and beauty bloggers living in Dubai, or so they claim. But we're just a tiny bit doubtful because based on appearances, they're actually sisters and reality stars living in Los Angeles. And appearances never lie, right? (Wrong!)

Here's what they look like:

ALL ABOUT BROWS! New blog post, direct link in bio :) #browsthatwow #PrestigeBeauty #esteelauder #soniaxfyza A post shared by Sonia And Fyza Ali (@soniaxfyza) on Sep 20, 2016 at 8:49am PDT

Woah. For two women who claim not to be Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, these two sure look a lot like the famous reality star sisters, pictured here:

Advertising

❤️ @kyliejenner A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 5, 2016 at 6:11pm PDT

SERIOUSLY THIS IS SO CONFUSING. WHO IS WHO?

We'll try and help. This is Sonia:

What do guys think of these lashes? 💋✨ A post shared by Sonia And Fyza Ali (@soniaxfyza) on Apr 10, 2017 at 2:19am PDT

And this is Kim:

Wearing Kimberly KKW X KYLIE A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 29, 2017 at 6:20pm PDT

Advertising

Okay, but don't they look IDENTICAL?

"Yeah, but it's because of all the makeup," you might argue. Fair point. But even with no makeup, Sonia looks mighty Kardashian-esque:

Letting my face breathe today 😌 - Sonia #soniaxfyza #nomakeup A post shared by Sonia And Fyza Ali (@soniaxfyza) on Oct 17, 2015 at 11:05pm PDT

Sonya and Fyza Ali told Emirates Women that they have never watched an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians (shots fired!) and that their resemblance is pure coincidence.

"It's only when we are out together people constantly point it out—people that don't know us at all—especially in the States," the sisters said.

Advertising

Check our insta story to see how I created this look 🍑 #soniaxfyza #tutorial A post shared by Sonia And Fyza Ali (@soniaxfyza) on Feb 1, 2017 at 2:11am PST

And they find it "weird" when people confuse them with Kylie and Kim, "because we don’t even dress anything like them," said Sonia.

Okay, but you could walk around in a cardboard box and still get mistaken for Kim Kardashian when your face looks like this:

🖤🕋Ramadan dewy skin achieved with 3 of my favorite skin products I will be posting on our snap 😍🙏🏽 sc: soniafyza ♑️💜 #soniaxfyza #dubai A post shared by Sonia And Fyza Ali (@soniaxfyza) on May 31, 2017 at 3:55am PDT

Advertising

What do you think? Is this purely coincidental? Or are Kylie and Kim secretly living a double life? It's gotta be the latter. I mean, come ON.

@glamglowme event 💕 #Glamglow #hellohelwa A post shared by Sonia And Fyza Ali (@soniaxfyza) on Apr 4, 2017 at 4:38pm PDT

Ladies, we're on to you.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.