Sonia and Fyza Ali are sisters and beauty bloggers living in Dubai, or so they claim. But we're just a tiny bit doubtful because based on appearances, they're actually sisters and reality stars living in Los Angeles. And appearances never lie, right? (Wrong!)
Here's what they look like:
Woah. For two women who claim not to be Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, these two sure look a lot like the famous reality star sisters, pictured here:
SERIOUSLY THIS IS SO CONFUSING. WHO IS WHO?
We'll try and help. This is Sonia:
And this is Kim:
Okay, but don't they look IDENTICAL?
"Yeah, but it's because of all the makeup," you might argue. Fair point. But even with no makeup, Sonia looks mighty Kardashian-esque:
Sonya and Fyza Ali told Emirates Women that they have never watched an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians (shots fired!) and that their resemblance is pure coincidence.
"It's only when we are out together people constantly point it out—people that don't know us at all—especially in the States," the sisters said.
And they find it "weird" when people confuse them with Kylie and Kim, "because we don’t even dress anything like them," said Sonia.
Okay, but you could walk around in a cardboard box and still get mistaken for Kim Kardashian when your face looks like this:
What do you think? Is this purely coincidental? Or are Kylie and Kim secretly living a double life? It's gotta be the latter. I mean, come ON.
Ladies, we're on to you.