People are accusing the Kardashians of promoting anorexia after making comments about Kim's recent weight loss.

Like them or not, the Kardashians have a huge media platform and influence everything from beauty, to fashion, to lifestyle.

giphy

And that is why so many fans are pissed that the Kardashians appear to be obsessing over Kim's recent weight loss.

Last year, Kim Kardashian started her fitness journey after seeing unflattering picture of herself snapped by the paparazzi.

Since then, she hired a personal trainer, started lifting weights, and documentied her workout routines on social media.

And, according to Kim, all that hard work had paid off! Although she had always been in great shape, Kardashian reported that she lost the extra pounds and now weighs in at 119 (less if she takes out her hair extensions).

And, of course, there is nothing wrong with losing weight if you are doing it an a healthy and responsible way and for healthy and responsible reasons!