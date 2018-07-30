People are accusing the Kardashians of promoting anorexia after making comments about Kim's recent weight loss.

Like them or not, the Kardashians have a huge media platform and influence everything from beauty, to fashion, to lifestyle.
And that is why so many fans are pissed that the Kardashians appear to be obsessing over Kim's recent weight loss.
Last year, Kim Kardashian started her fitness journey after seeing unflattering picture of herself snapped by the paparazzi.
Since then, she hired a personal trainer, started lifting weights, and documentied her workout routines on social media.
And, according to Kim, all that hard work had paid off! Although she had always been in great shape, Kardashian reported that she lost the extra pounds and now weighs in at 119 (less if she takes out her hair extensions).
And, of course, there is nothing wrong with losing weight if you are doing it an a healthy and responsible way and for healthy and responsible reasons!
But the when Kim showed off her new physique in a pair of skin tight PVC trousers at a charity event last night, her sisters made some remarks that some found to promote anorexia.
Kim filmed Kendall saying, "I'm really concerned, I don't think you're eating. You look so skinny!"
Kim then joyfully yelled: "What?!?!"
"You're as tiny as my purse!" exclaimed Kendall holding her comically small bag.
And sister Khloé also had a controversial reaction:
"I've never seen a human being look so good. You are a walking Facetune doll," said Khloé . "I've never seen a skinnier person in my life."
Khloé and her best friend Malika went on to joke that Kim must only be eating "celery" and "different flavors of oxygen."
But fans were definitely not impressed with the message the Kardashians seemed to be sending:
These videos come less than a month after Kim Kardashian got slammed for promoting appetite suppressant lollypops on her Instagram.