Woman slut-shamed for her Paris Hilton costume gets Instagram support from Paris herself.

Orli Matlow
Nov 03, 2017@5:50 PM
Vlogger and blogger Indy Blue Severe was Paris Hilton for Halloween, and got a lot of sh*t from people on the internet who apparently disapproved.

that’s hot

A post shared by INDY BLUE 🎥 (@indyblue_) on

Indy, who has over 67,000 followers on Twitter, put together the costume with an impressive attention to detail, including the stellar choker and the hairclips.

It's an iconic dress that Hilton herself couldn't help repeating.

On Snapchat, Indy said that she was getting hateful comments from people "clearly trying to bring me down, and question things like my faith, the kid of person I am, etc." with regards to her choice of outfit.

But Indy took Kevin G's advice, and didn't let the haters stop her from doing her thang.

https://media.giphy.com/media/nl0Kfz91vVmIU/giphy.gif
giphy
At the end of the day, your opinion of yourself is the only one that matters, and then maybe some encouragement from your inspiration, because holy sh*t, Paris Hilton herself commented on Indy's costume.

Hilton chimed in with her catchphrase.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/dnle9nzueaam-38-lI9ivz.jpg
Twitter: @itsindysev
They're officially BFFs.

https://media3.giphy.com/media/mZGV0HkpYK3y8/giphy.gif
giphy

That's hot of Hilton to chime in with "that's hot."

