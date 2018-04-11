Snooki reveals how much she was paid for season 1 of 'Jersey Shore.'

As of this year, Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi's net worth is up to $4 million, but that was not always the case. In fact, back in 2009 when she was filming the first season of MTV's Jersey Shore, she was making much, much less.

"We would get $200 a week from the Shore Store. I had never gotten that much in a week, like, every single week, because you usually get paid every two weeks," Polizzi said in an interview with InStyle. "That was crazy for me."

The 'Shore Store' was a t-shirt shop on the boardwalk in Seaside Heights, New Jersey— a short walk from where the cast resided. Polizzi also confessed that much of the time, she was getting paid exclusively in gift cards.

By the time the show was in its sixth and final season, Snooki and her cast mates were each paid close to $150,000 per episode. That means Snooki was paid about 1.8 million dollars for the season.