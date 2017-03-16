Advertising

On Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump opened Twitter and logged his opinion on a controversial Snoop Dogg music video into the presidential record.

Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

The above tweet—a reaction to violent imagery against a Trump impersonator in Snoop's video for "Lavender"—was sent at around 7a.m. East Coast time. Historically, Snoop Dogg both lives on the West Coast and smokes marijuana, so it seemed safe to assume that he was not awake at the time of the presidential statement.

But as the day went by, Mr. Trump's tweet still did not earn a response from Mr. Dogg. He did not seem bent on entering a Twitter feud with the President of the United States, which seems like a missed opportunity for the rapper who once had it out with the arguably-more-dangerous-than-Donald-Trump Suge Knight.

Eventually, we got a very laid back video response that does not mention Donald Trump's name.

Here's Snoop Dogg's answer to the POTUS:

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Mar 15, 2017 at 3:52pm PDT

"They all want to ask me questions and interview me but guess what? I've got nothing to say, mate," said Snoop Dogg. The inexplicably British accent, the grin—Snoop Dogg is not the least bit rattled, and he couldn't even muster the energy to turn the light on.

In the past, Snoop Dogg's done his best beefing on behalf of Dr. Dre. You can only imagine the drama if a billionaire business mogul decided to pick a fight with the president.

