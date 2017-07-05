Advertising

Well, we promised you updates on today's Rob Kardashian/Blac Chyna drama, so here's one: Snoop Dogg has just weighed in on the matter, and his feeling is that Rob's got no one to blame but himself.

In an Instagram video Snoop captioned "Sucker shit adds up to this," the 45-year-old rapper gives his take on the situation (just in case anyone was waiting for it).

Sucker shit adds up to this 🤷🏾‍♂️💔🖤 A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Jul 5, 2017 at 9:24am PDT

In the short video, Snoop says,

Man, would y'all get off my line with all this mess between Blac Chyna and Rob, that's they business, man. He knew what he was getting into when he got her. She is what she is. She was what she was, man. Quit crying to the internet. You got more money to burn, go buy you another. Blac Chyna just did what she's supposed to do: she seen a sucker and she licked it. To all you suckers out there, don't get licked. Do the licking.

Well, that's one way of looking at it. It doesn't deal with the fact that Kardashian posted private, nude pictures of Chyna on the internet, which is actually illegal in California. Unless that's Kardashian's way of "doing the licking," which is more like chomping.

