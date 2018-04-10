Snoop Dogg reveals the one man who can out-smoke him: "I had to hit the timeout button."

Snoop Dogg appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday to promote his new gospel-inspired album, "Bible of Love," but it didn't take long for the conversation to shift to something a little less holy— weed.

"Do you think they have pot in heaven?" asked Kimmel.

"I know they do," said Snoop.

Snoop Dogg and Kimmel started theorizing who would be on "the Mount Rushmore of Weed," besides Snoop himself, of course, and the rapper said he would have to include the one person who has ever out-smoked him.

Hint: it ain't Martha Stewart.

"Willie Nelson is the only person who’s ever out-smoked Snoop Dogg," the rapper revealed. "I had to hit the timeout button."

"Have you ever hit that button before?"asked Kimmel.

"Never. Never," answered Snoop Dogg.