Snoop Dogg tears Trump apart in an extremely NSFW video rant.

Snoop Dogg is not a fan of Donald Trump. This is made beyond clear in a video posted by TMZ of the rapper repeatedly telling Trump "Fuck you," and sticking up for both Marshawn Lynch and LaVar Ball. The president tweeted this morning that Raiders team member Lynch should be suspended for kneeling during the national anthem of the U.S. while standing during the Mexican anthem. Mr. Dogg also included Ball in his tirade against Trump, saying he (Snoop) wouldn't have thanked Trump, either, for allegedly helping get Ball's son LiAngelo Ball (as well as two of his teammates) of out of a shoplifting charge in China. (LaVar Ball claims that Trump actually did nothing to help his son.)

Snoop does not hold back in this video. Right out of the gates, he says "Fuck Donald Trump, bitch." He goes on to say that Trump should be suspended for all the "goofy shit" he does.