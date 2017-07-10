Advertising

Woah, guys. Brace yourselves for some big celebrity hair news. Actress Sofia Vergara has bangs now.

We know, it's CRAZY. On Saturday, the Modern Family star posted a photo of her new 'do to Instagram with the caption, "New haircut gracias!! #kellykain."

New haircut 😁gracias !!#kellyklain💇🏽 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jul 8, 2017 at 8:56pm PDT

This is a big change for Vergara, who has worn her hair with a part down the middle for years. In addition to the bangs, she also added some soft blonde highlights around her face.

Advertising

Though Vergara's hair has gone through some big changes, her sense of humor has not. In a follow-up Instagram post on Sunday, Vergara pulled her hair up into pigtails and joked that she looked like the character La Chilindrina from the Mexican sitcom, El Chavo del Ocho.

I stole her look😂#lachilindrina😍 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jul 9, 2017 at 3:45pm PDT

"I stole her look," Vergara captioned the photo, complete with a cry-laughing emoji.

Hey, we all have to find our style inspiration somewhere, right?

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.