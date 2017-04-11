Advertising

Let's not mince words here— Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara is stunningly gorgeous.

Another fun day on the #modernfamily set😍😍😍🎬 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Feb 9, 2017 at 1:37pm PST

Thank u Kelly Klain for my new winter "Dulce de Leche" hair color!!!! I❤️ it!👏👏 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Oct 30, 2016 at 6:08pm PDT

And whether she is on set or on a red carpet, Vergara's makeup game is pretty much always totally on point.

My favorite party of the year! @vanityfair 🎉🎉#oscars2017 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Feb 26, 2017 at 7:28pm PST

💋 @covergirl #Repost @kayleenmcadams ・・・ Final touches @sofiavergara 💄 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jan 29, 2017 at 3:51pm PST

Advertising

On Tuesday, the actress posted a makeup-free selfie that proves Vergara is a knockout with or without makeup.

Vergara uploaded this picture onto Instagram, telling fans that she is sick in bed with a 102º fever after shooting in the rain. Oh great, now she's hotter than you in two ways.

Hm..I just realised that 102 fever gives u the perfect shades of pink🤧🤧 I need this colors @covergirl #Imawimp #thatswhatIgetforshootingintheraininRome 💦#iwouldntmakeitpast2daysonNakedandAfraid😒 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Apr 11, 2017 at 11:17am PDT

Those lips! Those brows! Those cheeks! Ugh, I bet even her germs are pretty.

Congrats on winning the genetic lottery, Sofia, and get well soon!

