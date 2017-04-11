Advertising
Let's not mince words here— Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara is stunningly gorgeous.
And whether she is on set or on a red carpet, Vergara's makeup game is pretty much always totally on point.
On Tuesday, the actress posted a makeup-free selfie that proves Vergara is a knockout with or without makeup.
Vergara uploaded this picture onto Instagram, telling fans that she is sick in bed with a 102º fever after shooting in the rain. Oh great, now she's hotter than you in two ways.
Those lips! Those brows! Those cheeks! Ugh, I bet even her germs are pretty.
Congrats on winning the genetic lottery, Sofia, and get well soon!
