On Sunday, Sofia Vergara attended the Emmys with one hot date— her 26-year-old son Manolo Gonzalez-Ripoll Vergara.

Manolo, who is also his mom's co-star in all those dandruff shampoo commercials, shares genes with Sofia Vergara so it only makes sense that he is ridiculously good looking...

Look how proud Sofia is of her hot, hot son! GETTY

But c'mon. This dude looks like a freaking Disney Prince.

I have to squint so she doesn't have to. #ActualMamacita A post shared by Manolo Gonzalez Vergara (@manologonzalezvergara) on Sep 17, 2017 at 4:08pm PDT

According to a caption on one of Manolo's Instagrams, he stepped in to be his mother's date because Sofia's husband, Joe Manganiello, is busy making movies somewhere. And let's be honest, Sofia looks young enough to be Manolo's cool big sis.

Always glad to be her Plan B when Joe is busy making movies. #WheresJessicaLange #Mamacita A post shared by Manolo Gonzalez Vergara (@manologonzalezvergara) on Sep 17, 2017 at 6:25pm PDT

Yeah, looks like Manolo is totally cool with being Joe's replacement.

My co-workers. #WhatAWayToMakeALiving A post shared by Manolo Gonzalez Vergara (@manologonzalezvergara) on Sep 17, 2017 at 7:30pm PDT

Seeing these pictures inspired us to sleuth Manolo's Instagram like the creeps we are. Here is what we found:

Manolo looking good on a horse:

I'm going to give you an image. It's cliche, but it's an image: John Wayne. #NowGetOffYourHorseAndGoIntoTheSaloon #HowdyMaam #OhGodIPiercedTheToast #PistachioMovie A post shared by Manolo Gonzalez Vergara (@manologonzalezvergara) on Sep 3, 2017 at 11:44am PDT

Manolo looking good at the beach:

Just chillin' with my friends, Palmela Handersons. A post shared by Manolo Gonzalez Vergara (@manologonzalezvergara) on Aug 5, 2017 at 11:02pm PDT

Manolo looking good eating cotton candy:

Pretty successful Sunday, I'd say. #TheLordsDay #CandyFlossyPosse A post shared by Manolo Gonzalez Vergara (@manologonzalezvergara) on Jul 23, 2017 at 3:23pm PDT

Manolo looking good with some birds:

This is how I wish, nay, deserve to live. #PolloTropical #SofiasParaisoSummerParty #Subtle A post shared by Manolo Gonzalez Vergara (@manologonzalezvergara) on May 28, 2017 at 7:31pm PDT

Manolo looking good with a dragon.

Say what you will, but Marine Le Pen looks great for her age. #WhenAreWeGettingShrek6 #WhoDoesYourContouring #MayIOfferYouSomeMoisturizer #ATicTacPerhaps A post shared by Manolo Gonzalez Vergara (@manologonzalezvergara) on Feb 15, 2017 at 2:58pm PST

And Manolo looking good with a G-D living legend, who, as a matter of fact, also looks really good!

@Cher can do a five minute plank. Meanwhile, I almost had an asthma attack just standing there. I don't even have asthma. 😆 #Cher #SnapOutOfIt #DryHeavesInternally #FirstOfficialPictureOfAGhostCauseIWasMedicallyDeadThere A post shared by Manolo Gonzalez Vergara (@manologonzalezvergara) on Aug 22, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

Congrats on being hot, Manolo!

