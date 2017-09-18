On Sunday, Sofia Vergara attended the Emmys with one hot date— her 26-year-old son Manolo Gonzalez-Ripoll Vergara.
Manolo, who is also his mom's co-star in all those dandruff shampoo commercials, shares genes with Sofia Vergara so it only makes sense that he is ridiculously good looking...
But c'mon. This dude looks like a freaking Disney Prince.
According to a caption on one of Manolo's Instagrams, he stepped in to be his mother's date because Sofia's husband, Joe Manganiello, is busy making movies somewhere. And let's be honest, Sofia looks young enough to be Manolo's cool big sis.
Yeah, looks like Manolo is totally cool with being Joe's replacement.
Seeing these pictures inspired us to sleuth Manolo's Instagram like the creeps we are. Here is what we found:
Manolo looking good on a horse:
Manolo looking good at the beach:
Manolo looking good eating cotton candy:
Manolo looking good with some birds:
Manolo looking good with a dragon.
And Manolo looking good with a G-D living legend, who, as a matter of fact, also looks really good!
Congrats on being hot, Manolo!