Sofia Vergara's modeling headshot from 25 years ago proves she's genetically superior to the rest of us.

Sofia Vergara just does not age. She says she does, but it's hard to see evidence of it. Just check out this throwback Thursday Instagram Vergara posted of her modeling headshot from 1992. She looks gorgeous (duh), and while she doesn't look exactly the same now, you would never guess that 25 years had gone by.

#tbt Bogota 1992😂 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Dec 7, 2017 at 6:08pm PST

Vergara captioned the Instagram, "#tbt Bogota 1992," and added a laughing face emoji.

But just like everyone else, Vergara is indeed aging. In August, Vergara told Women’s Health,