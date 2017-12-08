Sofia Vergara's modeling headshot from 25 years ago proves she's genetically superior to the rest of us.

Sofia Vergara just does not age. She says she does, but it's hard to see evidence of it. Just check out this throwback Thursday Instagram Vergara posted of her modeling headshot from 1992. She looks gorgeous (duh), and while she doesn't look exactly the same now, you would never guess that 25 years had gone by.
Vergara captioned the Instagram, "#tbt Bogota 1992," and added a laughing face emoji.
But just like everyone else, Vergara is indeed aging. In August, Vergara told Women’s Health,
I’m 45. Even if you want to, at this time in your life, you can’t be perfect. It’s not that you hate it, or that you’re upset about it, but it is our reality. We’re changing. I see it happening to me.
I want to look my age, but I want to look great. I think if you are obsessed with this ‘I want to look younger’ thing, you’re going to go crazy. People say, "Oh, you look like you’re in your twenties." Well, it’s not true. Our skin is different. I had never thought of the word "pore," then I’m like, "S—! What do I do with these?"
Aging is part of life (it's basically life itself) but there are quite a few parts of it that are terribly annoying, until you stop to consider the alternative, which is not being alive. That puts those pesky wrinkles and gray hairs and pores (seriously, remember being 20 and not having pores? What were pores?) in perspective.
Of course, Vergara makes her living partially from her looks (but she's not just easy on the eyes, she's smart and hilarious, too), so looking her best is important. She told Self, "I know that it does make a difference and you can see it in women and men that work out. Things start to change and I'm like, 'The only thing to do is go and take care of it.'"
One way she stays young is "high-intensity low-impact" workouts, according to People. Her trainer, Jennifer Yates, told the publication, "We do lots of squats and deadlifts and lunges," adding "She's really strong!" Yup, not surprising. And that's even better than being young. Maybe. Almost.