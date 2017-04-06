Advertising

Sofia Vergara is currently one-half of the hottest married couple in all of the land. But before she got together with Joe "Whole Lotta" Manganiello, the Modern Family star was briefly engaged to a man named Nick Loeb who is currently suing her for custody of two of her frozen embryos. The couple froze them while they were together, and he now wants to have them planted in a surrogate.

This guy's a real piece of work. And it sounds like he wasn't exactly a peach while they were dating, either. According to Page Six, a letter Loeb wrote to Sofia Vergara in 2014 while they were engaged has been filed in court proceedings, and in it Loeb revealed that he didn't like when Vergara spoke Spanish. Her native language.

He wrote:

What I do not like and what I will not put up with anymore is the Spanish, and no I do not like hanging out with you when you speak in Spanish with others at the table . . . Not only is it rude and disrespectful, it is classless. And for you to then berate, embarrass and humiliate me in front of others when I ask you to stop is not happening anymore.

Of course, it can be impolite to speak in a language someone doesn't understand if you're doing it to make them feel bad or left out. But calling his Colombian-American fiancé "classless" for speaking in her native language?? ¡Ayyyy dios mio! No wonder she "berated" him.

Querido Nick Loeb, lo siento mucho que no le guste el español pero tengo que decirte que eres un pendejo.

