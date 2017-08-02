Advertising

Sofia Vergara recently bared it all on the cover of Women's Health–but posing nude doesn't come as easily to the 45-year-old bombshell as one might think.

"I told [my rep], 'I'm going to be 45 years old! Stop putting me in naked things! Let me age with dignity!' People say, 'Oh, you look like you're in your twenties.' Well, it's not true. Our skin is different," she told Women's Health. "I had never thought of the word pore, then I'm like, 'Sh-t! What do I do with these?'" (Huge congratulations to Sofia Vergara for going so long without needing a Bioré strip.)

Advertising

"Here's a woman, 45, being able to show her body. It's not like before, when it was just young girls," she added. (Another congratulations to Vergara for not yet reaching her Last Fuckable Day.)

The actress also gave an inside look at her exercise regimen–although she's not the biggest fan of it.

"Joe built a very nice gym in the house, so I don't have any excuses," she told the outlet, referring to her husband Joe Manganiello. She has three or four sessions with a personal trainer each week, where she works on the Megaformer, a machine that "combines cardio, strength, balance, and flexibility." Yep, this explains why Manganiello is completely jacked.

Advertising

"It's like torture for me," Sofia said about working out. "I'm in a bad mood two hours before, I'm in a bad mood while I'm doing it, I'm in a bad mood at the end because I have to schedule the next class."

One reason athletics aren't Vergara's favorite activity? Her natural physique– especially the size of her breasts. "I don’t know if I'm strong. I have bad knees and very thin bones; I can barely do a pushup," she told Women's Health. "I wish I could be a little more athletic, but when you’re born with these gigantic boobs…I've had them since I was 13, and then they got bigger when I was pregnant and had the baby."

Advertising

And exercising isn't the only time Vergara's boobs get in the way. While preparing for her nude Women's Health cover shoot, the actress perused photos of potential poses. "They're all of tall models holding their boobs with one arm. But I can barely cover my boobs with two arms—I'm a 32-triple-D!" she told Women's Health. "My boobs are real, and I had a baby. If I grab them, I can't even cover the nipple!" Well, according to the New York Post, "boobs are back in a big way," so things aren't too shabby for Sofia Vergara.

Advertising

Check out her nude cover shoot, below.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.