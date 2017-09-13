Advertising

Kim Kardashian is not the only major celebrity to go from dark hair to super light blond this week—singer Solange Knowles just debuted a new look on her Instagram (and in real life) and people are very into it. Actually, she changed her hair twice, and both looks are getting her tons of love from her fans.

A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on Sep 12, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

First, Solange got a short haircut and had it dyed blond. She posted a pic on Instagram, and the comments were effusive.

Advertising

That last comment is from Solange's own mother, Tina Lawson. So sweet.

And then Solange went and changed it up again, with long blond braids.

A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on Sep 13, 2017 at 8:46am PDT

Again, the comments section was a lovefest.

Advertising

But that picture is so hard to see. Here's a better look at her new hair. Stunning!

Loving all the different sized braids. Getty Images

Basically, when it comes to fashion, Solange can do no wrong.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.