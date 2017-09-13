Kim Kardashian is not the only major celebrity to go from dark hair to super light blond this week—singer Solange Knowles just debuted a new look on her Instagram (and in real life) and people are very into it. Actually, she changed her hair twice, and both looks are getting her tons of love from her fans.
First, Solange got a short haircut and had it dyed blond. She posted a pic on Instagram, and the comments were effusive.
That last comment is from Solange's own mother, Tina Lawson. So sweet.
And then Solange went and changed it up again, with long blond braids.
Again, the comments section was a lovefest.
But that picture is so hard to see. Here's a better look at her new hair. Stunning!
Basically, when it comes to fashion, Solange can do no wrong.