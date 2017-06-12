Advertising

Actress Sophia Bush just took her hair next level for L.A. Pride and it’s hard not to fall completely in love with the look.

Though it’s all just temporary, with colorful extensions, rings, and pink glitter, Sophia’s look definitely channels her inner My Little Pony.

Sophia took to Instagram to show off this super cool hair style, writing: "#MyLittlePridePony, a hair story featuring yours truly, created by @chadwoodhair. Happy Pride my loves! #PRIDE #LoveIsLoveIsLove #Equality #PRIDE #LoveIsLoveIsLove #Equality."

#MyLittlePridePony, a hair story featuring yours truly, created by @chadwoodhair. Happy Pride my loves! 🦄🌈❤️💗💛💚💙💜🌈🦄 #PRIDE #LoveIsLoveIsLove #Equality A post shared by Sophia Bush (@sophiabush) on Jun 11, 2017 at 5:51pm PDT

Stylist Chad Wood shared an image of Sophia’s hair too, captioning an Instagram snap: “Had a little fun with @sophiabush for pride! #mylittlepony @majormoonn.”

Sophia posted this today in remembrance of the Pulse Nightclub shooting, writing: "A #MondayMantra for #OrlandoUnited Day..."When senseless acts of tragedy remind us that nothing here is promised, not one day. This show is proof that history remembers. We live through times when hate and fear seem stronger. We rise and fall and light from dying embers. Remembrances that hope and love last longer. And love is love is love is love is love is love is love is love, cannot be killed or swept aside...Now fill the world with music, love, and pride #LinManuelMiranda #LoveIsLoveIsLove #Pulse"

