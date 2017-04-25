Advertising

It's almost summertime out on the West Coast, which has been confirmed by these hilarious Instagram posts of Sophia Vergara attempting to get on to (and occasionally making it, sort of) various pool floats. I'm not going to lie and say she makes it look graceful, because no sir, she does not. But she does look absolutely adorable while trying, in her own very special Sophia Vergara way.

First, there's this bull float, which looks like it could be in the pool of a country Western bar, if country Western bars had pools (I don't think they do). She attempts to board from the side of the pool, but she doesn't have much luck. She has even less luck trying to climb on once she's already fallen off into the pool.

Advertising

Im getting very good at it😂🐃 #Ihaveallsummer😒 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Apr 23, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

Her joking caption says, "I'm getting very good at it," but the truth is in the hashtag: "Ihaveallsummer." Yep, all in good time. You got this, lady.

Looks like I did it but I didnt😂 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Apr 23, 2017 at 6:47pm PDT

The next picture Vergara posts looks like she's in the saddle, so to speak, but her honest caption gives her away: "Looks like I did it but I didn't."

Advertising

Three days before her struggles with the bull, she posted her struggles with a swan pool float.

Girls..this is how u graciously get on your pool bird😂🐤#gettingreadyforsummer🌴🏝🌞 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Apr 20, 2017 at 3:24pm PDT

She posted an Instagram collage of photos showing the very practical and not-at- all suave way she managed to get in the seat of her swan. She captioned that one, "Girls…this is how u graciously get on your pool bird," along with a laughing face emoji.

It feels like summer in LA!!!🌴🌞🏝 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Apr 20, 2017 at 3:00pm PDT

Advertising

But finally—VICTORY!

Here's hoping it's a long summer of watching Sophia Vergara try to mount various pool floats. It could be a whole Instagram series. I'd watch.

https://giphy.com/gifs/sofia-vergara-UJwTLuJsOo7bq

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.