Sophie Turner is furious over Time's ironic Person of the Year choices.

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner put much of the world's frustration into words on Twitter this week, when she had two extremely different reactions to the TIME Person of the Year first and second place winners.
TIME's first choice for Person of the Year were "the Silence Breakers."
These are the people who came forward in 2017 to disclose the sexual harassment they'd experienced, emboldening thousands of others to open up as well and starting a viral #MeToo movement on Twitter that, as TIME wrote, is "part of the picture, but not all of it."
Runner-up to this powerful movement was a man who himself has been accused of sexual assault by 19 women, Donald Trump.
That made a lot of people, Sophie Turner included, say "wait, what?"
"I honestly have no words," she reacted. "What an injustice and insult to the inspiring people on the cover to have a known sexual abuser as runner up."
Turner's sentiment has been echoed by thousands on Twitter, as well as fellow celebrity Demi Lovato.
In the comments, people rushed to explain that TIME's selections aren't necessarily endorsements, however, but markers of influence.
"Which individual had the most influence, for better or worse, on the year's events?" explains TIME on the origins of the concept. In the absence of a single person, TIME will often choose a group that symbolizes the most effective answer to that question.
So, the "silence breakers" were number one for what they did for the country. And Donald Trump is number two for what he did to the country.
Still, no matter the rules behind TIME's choices, Twitter seems to agree that the irony is there — to the tune of nearly 100,000 likes on the two celebrities' tweets combined.
If you're a non-famous person who thought the same thing, hey, good job. People agree with you, too.
