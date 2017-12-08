Sophie Turner is furious over Time's ironic Person of the Year choices.

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner put much of the world's frustration into words on Twitter this week, when she had two extremely different reactions to the TIME Person of the Year first and second place winners.

TIME's first choice for Person of the Year were "the Silence Breakers."

YES. So very proud of these people. You will not be silenced. You are heard. And we believe you and stand with you. https://t.co/eCa0jAe8Ph — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) December 6, 2017

These are the people who came forward in 2017 to disclose the sexual harassment they'd experienced, emboldening thousands of others to open up as well and starting a viral #MeToo movement on Twitter that, as TIME wrote, is "part of the picture, but not all of it."

Runner-up to this powerful movement was a man who himself has been accused of sexual assault by 19 women, Donald Trump.

That made a lot of people, Sophie Turner included, say "wait, what?"

Wait wait wait... Donald Trump as runner up for time magazine person of the year? I honestly have no words.. What an injustice and insult to the inspiring people on the cover to have a known sexual abuser as runner up. — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) December 7, 2017

Turner's sentiment has been echoed by thousands on Twitter, as well as fellow celebrity Demi Lovato.