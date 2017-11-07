Sophie Turner doesn't think harassing the 'Stranger Things' kids is a good idea, oddly enough.

Sophie Turner, who gained fame at 13 through Game of Thrones, is standing up for those chubby-cheek Stranger Things youngsters, who are getting creepy public attention. Last week, 27-year-old model Ali Michael made a grab on Instagram for 14-year-old Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler on the Netflix series.

ali michael baby what you doing pic.twitter.com/eoLgee9d5i — yasmine (@y8smine) October 29, 2017

Thanks to public disgust, Michael realized hitting on a child is bad and, according to Elle, she apologized via her Instagram story. “Hi, yesterday I posted a picture of Mike from Stranger Things and wrote ‘Call me in 4 years,’” she reportedly said. “It was completely absolutely a joke but I understand that people have been offended by it. It was wrong to joke about and I apologize. I do not want Mike from Stranger Things to call me. I hope this clear things up.”

Wolfhard heard about this and was not into Michael's cooties. "That was gross," Wolfhard told a TMZ reporter when asked about the VERY INAPPROPRIATE comments.

finn talking about that 27 year old model who told him to hit her up in 4 years :/ pic.twitter.com/1a3zPX1RsR — ssant (@castlbylers) November 5, 2017

A video that went viral in the past few days shows fans calling Wolfhard "rude" after he said "Hi" to them and kept walking along. Shannon Purser (RIP Barb) caught wind of the video and shamed those grown-ups for their behavior.

In the wake of all this news, Turner—who is now a full-fledged adult because she's 21 and engaged to Joe Jonas—tweeted a bunch.