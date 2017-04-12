Advertising

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag are two of the most controversial figures in reality TV—an impressive feat considering the competition. And though the couple may not be personally my "cup of tea," I have to admire them for their commitment—to each other, and to fame.

So I'll try to put all judgment aside in light of this news: "Speidi" is expecting! And not a new reality show—they're expecting a baby, the couple revealed in an interview with Us Weekly.

And they're pretty psyched about it. Pratt, 33, said Montag, 30, gave him the news one morning at their Santa Barbara beach house. When he woke up she was "just standing there," and "literally glowing," he told Us Weekly. He continued:

I thought she was about to say she made muffins or banana bread. Heidi said, "I’m pregnant." I was like, "Whoa, that’s way more exciting than banana bread!"

Spencer Pratt, who is still selling crystals online in case you were wondering, is clearly excited to be a dad (because banana bread is awesome).

Montag, who is due October 19, told Us the couple had been "trying for a month" and she was "shocked" that it happened so quickly. "Heidi has wanted to be a mom since the day I met her," said Pratt. "She has planned for and thought about this."

They don't yet know the gender of the baby, but Montag said "I’m hoping for a boy. I’ve always wanted a boy first." She added: "I’d love to have a son and for the Pratt name to continue." Hopefully, if they have a girl, she never reads this article.

Pratt and Montag became famous after their controversial appearance on The Hills, followed by their controversial appearances on I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! and the UK's Celebrity Big Brother. And coming soon, if I had to guess, their controversial appearance on: We're Celebrities and We Have a Baby Now.

Congrats to the happy couple on their growing brood and continuing relevance!

