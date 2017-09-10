Spencer Sutherland is a rising star. He has a strong presence on Instagram, and has already made his mark on the music industry. Although he has over 48 thousand followers on Instagram, there is still a lot his fans don't know about him.
He's Is 25 Years Old
Spencer Sutherland was born on August 31, 1992. He recently celebrated his 25th birthday. Spencer is originally from Pickerington, Ohio.
He's a Soulful Pop/RnB Singer
He's an American singer and songwriter, and released his debut single "Heartstrings" on December 10, 2013, when he was only 21 years old.
His second single, "Nothing Can Hurt Me", was released almost exactly one year later, on January 7, 2015. His debut acoustic EP, "Unveiled", was released six days later.
Spencer Has Worked With Famous People
Spencer is set to release his next single later this year and is currently working on his debut album with producers such as Dave Katz, Drew Pearson, and Brian Lee.
While working on his EP, "Unveiled", Spencer was able to work with writers and producers such as Andreas Carlsson, Johnny Andrews, and Jerry DePizzo.
Spencer has performed with many well-known artists, including Ariana Grande, Emblem3, Zendaya, SoMo, Jake Miller, Before You Exit, Sammy Adams, Austin Mahone, Time Flies, MKTO, Hot Chelle Rae, Bridgit Mendler, The Round2Crew and a ton more.
He's Also A Model
Spencer Sutherland signed to Ford Modeling Agency in November of 2014. In a comment from Ford about their newest model, they said, "Ford Models is extremely excited to be representing such a bright young talent and are thankful to be the newest addition to Spencer's dedicated team." - Jesse Simon, Manager - Ford Models Men's Division.
Spencer also commented on his addition to the agency, saying, "It is such an honor to be signed with the legendary Ford Modeling Agency! I feel fortunate to be working with such a prestigious company that has stood the test of time and look forward to an exciting future with Ford."
Spencer is Dating Actress Madison Iseman
Spencer has been dating the actress, Madison Iseman, since 2015. They currently reside together in Studio City, California. Madison is known for her acting roles on the CMT comedy television series Still the King, where she plays the daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus' character and for her appearances on Modern Family and Henry Danger.
Madison was also cast in cast in the upcoming film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which is set to premiere December 20, 2017.