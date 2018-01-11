'X Factor' singer shares bikini photo before and after airbrushing to prove how f*cked up it is.

British X-Factor singer and TV personality Stacey Solomon posted a before-and-after Instagram to demonstrate the effects of airbrushing.
While magazines have women striving for a fat-free ideal, it messes with peoples' minds in presenting what a human body looks like.
To take a stand against the magazine's practice, Solomon displays just how much change Photoshop can accomplish.
"This is how scary airbrushing can be... just remember when you’re looking at someone’s post or in a mag or poster you might not be looking at real life images!" she writes in the caption.
Solomon told Celebrity Secrets magazine:
Children are robbed of their childhood because they're under pressure to look a certain way.
Even if you ask 100 teenagers if they think a picture has been edited, and they all say 'yes', they'll still want to look like that – as that's what they think 'pretty' is.' And that's what we've got to eradicate.
Even Jennifer Lawrence gets Photoshpped, for God's sake!
And Katherine Heigl!
Institutions are making moves to crack down on the practice of Photoshop. In order to promote more realistic representations of human bodies, a new French law says that airbrushed or Photoshopped images must be labelled as such.