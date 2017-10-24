The statutory rape storyline in Woody Allen's new film is causing a sh*tstorm of controversy.

Woody Allen's Woody Allen-ness just keeps getting worse... As reported by Page Six, the director and actor's latest project is a film entitled A Rainy Day in New York. The movie depicts the sexual relationship between characters played by Jude Law, 44, and Elle Fanning, 19. Fanning reportedly plays the 15-year-old mistress to a much-older-than-her Law, meaning his character commits statutory rape. Despite being accused of sexually abusing his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow in 1992, Woody Allen has somehow spent the last 25 years enjoying a thriving career. Oh, and he also married his other adopted daughter Soon-Yi, in 1997. And they're still married. So basically, people weren't too surprised to read about the nature of A Rainy Day in New York. Of course Woody Allen's upcoming film has child rape in it. He has to direct things he understandshttps://t.co/4AfgRJv696 — Nicholas Weaver (@ncweaver) October 24, 2017 I feel like we've been watching Woody Allen jack off in public for the past 25 years https://t.co/VFKgArqPrb — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) October 24, 2017 the new woody allen film features a sexual relationship between a 15 year old and a grown man. "separate art from the artist" my ass. — 🦇 ellie 🦇 (@spikejonzes) October 23, 2017 So he's making the autobiography of Woody Allen? https://t.co/Dfe5iF5ufp — nèg maron (@s_sankara24) October 24, 2017

Woody Allen is so fucking brazen. You get accused of sexually molesting one of your daughters, you marry another one, and then spend the rest of your life making movies about sexual relationships between adults and children. https://t.co/92tcdZ3spB — Woman (@XXCharleyUchea) October 23, 2017 I've always thought I was uncultured for having never seen a Woody Allen movie. Turns out, I was just doing the right thing. — Scottie L (@ScottieLambchop) October 24, 2017 Woody Allen is making a movie about an adult dating a 15 year old because dating a 17 year old in Manhattan wasn’t bad enough. — Paari (@paarikan) October 24, 2017 Woody Allen responded to the many recent sexual misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein allegations with a pretty lame "both sides" statement. “The whole Harvey Weinstein thing is very sad for everybody involved,” Allen told the BBC last week. “Tragic for the poor women that were involved, sad for Harvey that is life is so messed up. There’s no winners in that, it’s just very, very sad and tragic for those poor women that had to go through that.”

Allen continued to dig himself into a hole, normalizing men making women uncomfortable in the workplace. “You also don’t want it to lead to a witch hunt atmosphere, a Salem atmosphere, where every guy in an office who winks at a woman is suddenly having to call a lawyer to defend himself,” he continued. “That’s not right either. But sure, you hope that something like this could be transformed into a benefit for people rather than just a sad or tragic situation.” Numerous people took to Twitter to criticized Allen's comments, especially his use of "witch hunt." He responded to the backlash by "clarifying" his use of the phrase "sad" to Variety:

When I said I felt sad for Harvey Weinstein I thought it was clear the meaning was because he is a sad, sick man. I was surprised it was treated differently. Lest there be any ambiguity, this statement clarifies my intention and feelings. Sad is right. Ugh.