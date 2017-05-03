Trump supporters on Twitter are calling for Stephen Colbert to be fired after the late night host made a joke about President Donald Trump on Monday that some of them consider to be homophobic.
Stephen Colbert hurled plenty of insults at Donald Trump in a segment titled "This Monologue Goes Out To You, Mr. President," which skewers Trump for insulting Face the Nation host John Dickerson. But it is one particular d*ck joke that had Trump supporters fuming.
"Sir, you attract more skinheads than free Rogaine," mused Colbert in his typical anti-Trump fashion. "You have more people marching against you than cancer. You talk like a sign language gorilla that got hit in the head. In fact, the only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s c*ck holster."
Yeah, it is that blowjob joke at the end there that got people up in arms, subsequently leading to the hashtag #FireColbert and an urge from Trump supporters for people to boycott Colbert's sponsors.
But the people calling for Colbert's termination from CBS were heavily outweighed by Twitter users who infiltrated the #FireColbert hashtag to point out some very obvious hypocrisies.
At the time, CBS has yet to comment.