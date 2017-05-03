Advertising

Trump supporters on Twitter are calling for Stephen Colbert to be fired after the late night host made a joke about President Donald Trump on Monday that some of them consider to be homophobic.

Stephen Colbert hurled plenty of insults at Donald Trump in a segment titled "This Monologue Goes Out To You, Mr. President," which skewers Trump for insulting Face the Nation host John Dickerson. But it is one particular d*ck joke that had Trump supporters fuming.

"Sir, you attract more skinheads than free Rogaine," mused Colbert in his typical anti-Trump fashion. "You have more people marching against you than cancer. You talk like a sign language gorilla that got hit in the head. In fact, the only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s c*ck holster."

Yeah, it is that blowjob joke at the end there that got people up in arms, subsequently leading to the hashtag #FireColbert and an urge from Trump supporters for people to boycott Colbert's sponsors.

We need to do to him like the left did to BillO'

Cut off his paper$!

#sponsors#firecolbert — Little lives Matter! (@Monica_Soul_Air) May 2, 2017

@CBS Why has not Colbert been fired? Is this how you want your network to be represented? Is that behavior acceptable in CBS? #firecolbert — John Gillies (@johnnygills4th) May 2, 2017

#firecolbert @cbstv

Fire Stephen Colbert. The man is clearly unhinged and mentally unstable -- too much crazy for a late night host — Steve Konicki (@TheSteveKon) May 2, 2017

https://twitter.com/PRPOnline/status/859616559890915328

#fireColbert he crossed the line, embarrassed CBS, and should be fired. Such rhetoric would never have been allowed directed toward Obama — Joe Kelly (@JoeKellyAtty) May 3, 2017

https://twitter.com/WILLOW1333/status/859709584033927168

But the people calling for Colbert's termination from CBS were heavily outweighed by Twitter users who infiltrated the #FireColbert hashtag to point out some very obvious hypocrisies.

#FireColbert really?? GOP pretends to be offended by a gay joke but voted for a VP who is all for electrocution of homosexuals. — Kimberly Carole (@KimberlyCarole) May 3, 2017

The "fuck your feelings" crowd is offended by crude humor. They are radiating more bullshit than Kellyanne Conway's microwave. #FireColbert. — Aiden Wolfe (@AidenWolfe) May 3, 2017

Assuming the #FireColbert movement goes as well as all the other GOP boycotts, Stephen Colbert’s show is about to break ratings records. — shauna (@goldengateblond) May 3, 2017

#FireColbert Where were you all when Trump was insulting women, gays, African Americans, Mexicans, etc. NOW you're upset?! — Suzanne Hemphill (@suziedawg) May 3, 2017

Prediction:

The #FireColbert hashtag will be as successful as the boycott of Nordstrom and "Hamilton". — andy lassner (@andylassner) May 3, 2017

People who spend 90% of their time ranting about liberals being "too sensitive" are mad that Colbert made fun of Trump. #FireColbert — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) May 3, 2017

To all you #FireColbert folks who suddenly care about homophobia, your choice of VP believes in conversion therapy. Look it up. — Alexandra Gail (@AlexandraGail45) May 3, 2017

When you support a man who is on tape bragging about grabbing women's p*ssies, you've lost all moral authority. Quit whining re #FireColbert — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 3, 2017

Reminder that Donald Trump took the LGBTQ community off the 2020 Census but his voters showed no outrage over that. #FireColbert? No. — Laurie Crosswell 🌞 (@lauriecrosswell) May 3, 2017

So, Trumpers want to #FireColbert because they took offense to a harmless joke. Congratulations, you're all politically correct now. — Indigo (@Indi_Comments) May 3, 2017

I don't want to hear #FireColbert from a group of Deplorables THAT BOYCOTTED BEAUTY AND THE BEAST BECAUSE OF A GAY CHARACTER!



BE QUIET! — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) May 3, 2017

Sad truth of #FireColbert is that these conservatives actually think an off-color joke is the same as O'Reilly's serial sexual harassment. — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) May 3, 2017

Conservatives last week: Ann Coulter has a right to freely spew her hate speech.



Conservatives today: We don't like this joke #FireColbert. — Simar (@sahluwal) May 3, 2017

At the time, CBS has yet to comment.

