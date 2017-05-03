Advertising

Trump supporters on Twitter are calling for Stephen Colbert to be fired after the late night host made a joke about President Donald Trump on Monday that some of them consider to be homophobic.

Stephen Colbert hurled plenty of insults at Donald Trump in a segment titled "This Monologue Goes Out To You, Mr. President," which skewers Trump for insulting Face the Nation host John Dickerson. But it is one particular d*ck joke that had Trump supporters fuming.

"Sir, you attract more skinheads than free Rogaine," mused Colbert in his typical anti-Trump fashion. "You have more people marching against you than cancer. You talk like a sign language gorilla that got hit in the head. In fact, the only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s c*ck holster."

Yeah, it is that blowjob joke at the end there that got people up in arms, subsequently leading to the hashtag #FireColbert and an urge from Trump supporters for people to boycott Colbert's sponsors.

https://twitter.com/PRPOnline/status/859616559890915328
https://twitter.com/WILLOW1333/status/859709584033927168

But the people calling for Colbert's termination from CBS were heavily outweighed by Twitter users who infiltrated the #FireColbert hashtag to point out some very obvious hypocrisies.

At the time, CBS has yet to comment.

