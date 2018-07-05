Stephen King's plea for a day of peace between progressives and conservatives backfired spectacularly.

It is no secret that the past few years here in America have been pretty intense. Stories of political differences tearing apart friends and families are fairly common, especially since Donald Trump was elected president in 2016. It would seem that the days of sharing hot dogs and watermelon at a Fourth of July BBQ with those on the other side of the political aisle are long gone.

But horror writer Stephen King, who is a vocal critic of President Trump, seems to think that we could put all the feuding behind us for one day and just be "Americans."

King tweeted his plea for a one-day political truce on Independence Day:

Progressives, go find a Trump supporting friend--the one you haven't spoken to since November of 2016--and give him or her a hug. Trumpies, find a "liberal snowflake" friend and do the same. Just for today, let's all be Americans. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 4, 2018

Yes, it is a lovely sentiment, but most people on Twitter were absolutely not down to hug someone with differing political views.

Here is a small selection of the hundreds of tweets King received in response: