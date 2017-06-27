Advertising

Steve Carell is like that friend you've known forever and who you absolutely adore but not in a sexual way. It's not that he's unattractive. He's just that guy from The Office who makes you equal parts laugh and cringe, and you wouldn't have it any other way.

But not anymore! Our days of thinking of Steve Carell as "just a friend" are over. Because while we've all been busy for the past few years, tweeting or whatever you do to pass the time (I mostly tweet), the 54-year-old actor has been stealthily getting hotter. And hotter. And just take a look at our old Office buddy now:

A rare silver fox spotted in its natural habitat
Damn. To say he's "aged gracefully" is an understatement. He has aged GORGEOUSLY. And though he seems to have been hiding this hotness under the radar for the past few years, the word is getting out:

Twitter user Chloe Gilke first tweeted out pics of silver fox Steve Carell, catapulting his hotness level from hot to VIRAL hot (the hottest kind of hot), with over 35,000 retweets since last week.

And Twitter isn't even trying to hide their unquenchable thirst for this sexy new Michael Scott Steve Carell:

^^^ACCURATE

Same:

Literally no one was prepared for this.

Is this Ryan Gosling's doing?

Carell was asked about his new status as SFILF (Silver Fox I'd like to...) while promoting his new movie, Despicable Me 3. And: surprise! He's fine with it.

"I am so sick of people just looking at me for my physical attributes," he jokingly told Entertainment Tonight. "It's just genetic. There's nothing I can do." He then added: "I'm bursting with pride. That's very nice."

This is all fantastic and we are very happy for Steve Carell. But Michael Scott would be beyond insufferable about this. Please, nobody tell him.

