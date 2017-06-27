Advertising

Steve Carell is like that friend you've known forever and who you absolutely adore but not in a sexual way. It's not that he's unattractive. He's just that guy from The Office who makes you equal parts laugh and cringe, and you wouldn't have it any other way.

But not anymore! Our days of thinking of Steve Carell as "just a friend" are over. Because while we've all been busy for the past few years, tweeting or whatever you do to pass the time (I mostly tweet), the 54-year-old actor has been stealthily getting hotter. And hotter. And just take a look at our old Office buddy now:

A rare silver fox spotted in its natural habitat

Damn. To say he's "aged gracefully" is an understatement. He has aged GORGEOUSLY. And though he seems to have been hiding this hotness under the radar for the past few years, the word is getting out:

Honestly take your Goslings and your Zayns Malik and give me 2017 Steve Carell pic.twitter.com/lUWWF2A8Ue — Chloe Gilke (@GilkeAsCharged) June 21, 2017

Twitter user Chloe Gilke first tweeted out pics of silver fox Steve Carell, catapulting his hotness level from hot to VIRAL hot (the hottest kind of hot), with over 35,000 retweets since last week.

And Twitter isn't even trying to hide their unquenchable thirst for this sexy new Michael Scott Steve Carell:

Steve Carell looks like he has favorite spice bread vendor at the farmer's market in Chilmark and he likes Mad Men mostly for Peggy — Chloe Gilke (@GilkeAsCharged) June 21, 2017

^^^ACCURATE

Date mike, nice to meet me — problem daughter (@cah_rahh) June 23, 2017

Damn Michael ok 👀 — scary spice 🦂 (@kashiegolean) June 23, 2017

if you dont want steve carell at his 2006 you dont deserve him at his 2017 https://t.co/dr3sujEGu1 — p (@htepxige) June 23, 2017

ayyyyyyeeeeee! 2017 Steve Carell out here killin' the game on all y'all. js pic.twitter.com/3f1Q5rS9vx — Erin Konomos (@Erin_Konomos) June 23, 2017

Hot Steve Carell is your ex boyfriend who is honestly just doing better without you pic.twitter.com/H4vLRAnji6 — Alex Lasker (@StateOf_ALaska) June 26, 2017

Same:

Idk who Steve Carell is but Michael Scott looks good here https://t.co/rrX0nMVFUp — zachary (@comfort) June 23, 2017

Literally no one was prepared for this.

I was not prepared for this. pic.twitter.com/aaULvgfpAe — Chrissa Hardy (@chrissahardy) June 23, 2017

Is this Ryan Gosling's doing?

holy fork i guess Ryan Gosling's advice in Crazy Stupid Love really did wonders — Sam U El (@moviemaker424) June 22, 2017

Carell was asked about his new status as SFILF (Silver Fox I'd like to...) while promoting his new movie, Despicable Me 3. And: surprise! He's fine with it.

"I am so sick of people just looking at me for my physical attributes," he jokingly told Entertainment Tonight. "It's just genetic. There's nothing I can do." He then added: "I'm bursting with pride. That's very nice."

This is all fantastic and we are very happy for Steve Carell. But Michael Scott would be beyond insufferable about this. Please, nobody tell him.

