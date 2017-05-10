Advertising

And the winner of the Biggest Diva in Showbiz 2017 is.... Miss Colombia!!!!!

OK, folks. There's—I have to apologize. There's been a mistake. The winner is Steve Harvey. Steve Harvey is 2017's Biggest Diva in Showbiz.

The talk show host earned this title, despite the steep competition from the likes of Justin Bieber and P. Diddy, after an email he sent to his staff was leaked and published by journalist Robert Feder on his blog.

The email is now circulating on Twitter. It is..... intense.

This email that Steve Harvey sent to his staff......https://t.co/GGsIow0Z3i pic.twitter.com/34l3SX4NEo — Yashar Ali (@yashar) May 10, 2017

The email reads:

Good morning, everyone. Welcome back. I’d like you all to review and adhere to the following notes and rules for Season 5 of my talk show. There will be no meetings in my dressing room. No stopping by or popping in. NO ONE. Do not come to my dressing room unless invited. Do not open my dressing room door. IF YOU OPEN MY DOOR, EXPECT TO BE REMOVED. My security team will stop everyone from standing at my door who have the intent to see or speak to me. I want all the ambushing to stop now. That includes TV staff. You must schedule an appointment. I have been taken advantage of by my lenient policy in the past. This ends now. NO MORE. Do not approach me while I’m in the makeup chair unless I ask to speak with you directly. Either knock or use the doorbell. I am seeking more free time for me throughout the day. Do not wait in any hallway to speak to me. I hate being ambushed. Please make an appointment. I promise you I will not entertain you in the hallway, and do not attempt to walk with me. If you’re reading this, yes, I mean you. Everyone, do not take offense to the new way of doing business. It is for the good of my personal life and enjoyment. Thank you all, Steve Harvey

Everyone, do not take offense to this email, okay? It is for the good of Steve Harvey's "personal life and enjoyment."

Truthfully, this isn't even that crazy as far as celebrity demands go. And the comedian is so against being "ambushed," you almost feel bad for him (until you remember that he once wrote a book called Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man and all that pity just melts away).

Twitter has had a mixed reaction to the email. Some are defending Harvey for voicing his needs and setting boundaries.

good for him for being clear about his boundaries & what he's comfortable with — Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) May 10, 2017

I don't understand what's wrong with this? He has a million things to deal with and wants his private time — Grinch Moffor 🇨🇲 (@Kowenmoffor) May 10, 2017

well at least now the entire internet knows how he feels - maybe he'll experience more balance on all fronts ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ — Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) May 10, 2017

But others criticized the "tone" of the email and calling his demands "absurd."

The tone is crude — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) May 10, 2017

...and they call Diana a "Diva"? pic.twitter.com/84GQOruZAG — Nick Smith™ (@nicksmithnews) May 10, 2017

He can have all the privacy he wants at home, but to tell the staff at work not to approach him is pretty absurd. — Mark Bradley (@Markiezy) May 10, 2017

This person just responded with the perfect gif:

And here's a funny anecdote from Andy Richter about the email:

Went into Conan's dressing rm to read this & everyone in there (due to current events) thought I was going to announce the world was on fire — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) May 10, 2017

In summation: don't ambush Steve Harvey. MAKE A DAMN APPOINTMENT OKAY YOU PSYCHOS WHO KEEP TRYING TO AMBUSH STEVE HARVEY?!?! (Please don't take offense at me screaming at you in all-caps, it was for the good of my personal life and enjoyment.)

