The entire Steve Harvey family showed up in Italy for a Dolce & Gabbana show this weekend, according to BET, and despite the internet's usually strong (i.e., negative) opinions on Steve Harvey— the Harvey family's outfits basically eliminated all rational thought.

Real talk can we drop the Kardashians and universally hype up the Harvey's cause sheeshhh 😍 pic.twitter.com/9M9vEngYfr — Mani J (@amanitheamazing) July 10, 2017

I wasn't a steve harvey fan before this pic but wheeeeewwthatboypimpin bout fresh af off the family feud money pic.twitter.com/N5NHJXSz9E — PREMI POPULAYER (@premipopulayer) July 10, 2017

You Don't gotta respect them to agree they fly tho.. 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Pthugga 🎯 (@GrayTownBoy) July 10, 2017

For real, look at them:

Before the Alta Sartoria show alongside these GORGEOUS women. #FamilyOverEverything A post shared by Steve Harvey (@iamsteveharveytv) on Jul 9, 2017 at 2:38pm PDT

On either side of the Family Feud host is Marjorie Harvey, married to Steve, and Amanda Harvey, who's married to Jason Harvey, son of Steve. Speaking of Jason Harvey:

Jason and Amanda Harvey for @dolcegabbana #altasartoria #artofyevrah #amandaharvey #dolcegabbana #robertectorphotography A post shared by Robert Ector (@robertector) on Jul 10, 2017 at 8:48am PDT

Oh and here's Steve's daughter, Lori Harvey, alongside her husband Memphis Depay.

Lori Harvey and Memphis Depay for @dolcegabbana #loriharvey #memphisdepay #dolcegabbana #robertectorphotography A post shared by Robert Ector (@robertector) on Jul 10, 2017 at 1:07pm PDT

And more photos for you to love/hate, captured by photographer Robert Ector:

@dolcegabbana Alta Sartoria #marjorieharvey #steveharvey #dgfamily #palermo A post shared by Marjorie Harvey (@marjorie_harvey) on Jul 9, 2017 at 10:29am PDT

BuzzFeed has already anointed the photos "extra AF," so there's little you can do at this point. But you know how I implied that the dazzling outfits had eliminated everyone's negative feelings for Steve Harvey? Oh, that was a lie.

That man left his wife for a woman who looked better and preaches to the public about cheating which is just why I don't respect him. — zaria (@Airazgold) July 10, 2017

Didn't he make that comment to that Flint resident and talked trash about asian men pic.twitter.com/2wWuWC8PVb — JEZEBEL'S BOYS (@SouthSideBoazi) July 10, 2017

Hell no he wanted everyone to support Donald Trump so I'll pass pic.twitter.com/1XdzR4cx49 — Panda_Uchiha 🐼 (@ArtistSoSexi) July 10, 2017

In 2011, Steve Harvey's ex-wife said he cheated on her. More recently, he told a resident of Flint, Michigan to "enjoy your nice brown glass of water." Also in 2017, Harvey had to apologize for the offensive comments he made about Asian men. Then there's his infamous "staff memo." He's defended Donald Trump. The list of Harvey's sins against the internet go on and on.

So the question is—can you respect the outfits without respecting the man?

Harvey is a liar and a cheater, so no. — Carl Fredrik Adler (@CaffeAdler) July 10, 2017

fuck steve harvey. rest of the family lit tho https://t.co/p1XYb5BnbZ — Candice (@spinnellii) July 10, 2017

I dislike Steve Harvey but he has a cool family. Still a bozo tho. https://t.co/Rps7odgWZy — Carmelo Hennythy🇭🇹 (@Saint_Gee) July 10, 2017

Steve Harvey so rich and tacky. pic.twitter.com/JY8A3taMGZ — Sam (@Ms_Mayfield) July 10, 2017

These better be all joke outfits... idk how the photographers held in their laughter while taking these pictures — ~Amazing Grace~ (@_funkycold13_) July 10, 2017

Or would you rather take a scorched earth approach to the situation and just hate everything about him?

The choice, as always, is all yours.

