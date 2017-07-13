The entire Steve Harvey family showed up in Italy for a Dolce & Gabbana show this weekend, according to BET, and despite the internet's usually strong (i.e., negative) opinions on Steve Harvey— the Harvey family's outfits basically eliminated all rational thought.
For real, look at them:
On either side of the Family Feud host is Marjorie Harvey, married to Steve, and Amanda Harvey, who's married to Jason Harvey, son of Steve. Speaking of Jason Harvey:
Oh and here's Steve's daughter, Lori Harvey, alongside her husband Memphis Depay.
And more photos for you to love/hate, captured by photographer Robert Ector:
BuzzFeed has already anointed the photos "extra AF," so there's little you can do at this point. But you know how I implied that the dazzling outfits had eliminated everyone's negative feelings for Steve Harvey? Oh, that was a lie.
In 2011, Steve Harvey's ex-wife said he cheated on her. More recently, he told a resident of Flint, Michigan to "enjoy your nice brown glass of water." Also in 2017, Harvey had to apologize for the offensive comments he made about Asian men. Then there's his infamous "staff memo." He's defended Donald Trump. The list of Harvey's sins against the internet go on and on.
So the question is—can you respect the outfits without respecting the man?
Or would you rather take a scorched earth approach to the situation and just hate everything about him?
The choice, as always, is all yours.