On Wednesday, an email that Steve Harvey sent to the staff of The Steve Harvey Show, telling them not to "ambush" him in the hallways, was leaked.

It quickly began making rounds on the internet, and soon everyone was aware of the talk show host's diva-like demands. Now Steve Harvey is speaking out about the controversial email.

On a phone call with Entertainment Tonight, Harvey clarified what he meant by the comments in the memo. His response can best be boiled down as, "Sorry not sorry."

Harvey told Entertainment Tonight that he wrote the memo because he had become overwhelmed with staff members trying to talk to him.

"I could not find a way to walk from the stage to my dressing room, to sit in my makeup chair, to walk from my dressing room to the stage or to just sit and have lunch without somebody just walking in," Harvey said. "I've always had a policy where, you know, you can come and talk to me -- so many people are great around here, but some of them just started taking advantage of it."

(Geez, guys. Trying to talk to him while he's walking to stage? Who do you think he is? The host on a super busy talk show set?!)

"Look man, I'm in my makeup chair, they walk in the room. I'm having lunch, they walk in, they don't knock," Harvey continued. "I'm in the hallway, I'm getting ambushed by people with friends that come to the show and having me sign this and do this. I just said, 'Wait a minute.' And in hindsight, I probably should've handled it a little bit differently."

(No, Steve, you totally handled it perfectly.)

Harvey explained to ET that he wrote the email "asking everyone to simply honor and respect" his privacy.

"I just didn't want to be in this prison anymore where I had to be in this little room, scared to go out and take a breath of fresh air without someone approaching me, so I wrote the letter," Harvey told Entertainment Tonight. "I don't apologize about the letter, but it's kind of crazy what people who took this thing and ran, man."

We hope Steve Harvey gets saved from his talk show dungeon soon. You can read the full interview over on Entertainment Tonight.

