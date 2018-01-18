Stormy Daniels revealed Trump’s kinks and they’re worse than you expect.

Great news for everyone wondering what President Donald Trump's precise kinks are! His on-the-record mistress, Stephanie "Stormy Daniels" Clifford spilled the beans to InTouch in 2011 and the details are coming out whether you like it not!

Now Mother Jones has acquired an email from 2009 between Stormy and political operatives when she was mulling a senate run in Louisiana (seriously).

Stormy was serious enough about her potential candidacy that she went on a listening tour throughout the state, and was talking to political operatives about potential donors.

In an email from May 8, 2009, an operative advising Daniels scrolled through her cell phone to see which names she has. The email noted that "potential donors included Steve Hirsch, the founder of an adult entertainment company; Theresa Flynt, the daughter of Hustler’s Larry Flynt; Frazier Boyd, the owner of a strip club chain; and Jenna Jameson, the so-called 'Queen of Porn.' Also on the list: Donald Trump."

"Donald Trump? In her cell phone?" Democratic operative Andrea Dubé asked.

"Yep," the other consultant replied. "She says one time he made her sit with him for three hours watching 'shark week.' Another time he had her spank him with a Forbes magazine."