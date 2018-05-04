Stormy Daniels destroys Roseanne on Twitter over 'anal porn' comment. God bless the Queen.

Porn star Stormy Daniels and actor Roseanne Barr are arguing on Twitter. Hello and welcome to the internet feud you didn't even realize you wanted.
First, Roseanne Barr said that Stormy Daniels (who claims to have had an affair with Donald Trump before he was president), is "known for anal porn scenes." Then, Stormy Daniels clapped back that she doesn't even do anal, and that that was like saying Barr was known for her "beautiful" rendition of the Star Spangled Banner. You remember the one–where Barr spit and grabbed her crotch.
Okay, so how did this all start?
Someone tweeted something at Stormy Daniels, maybe something about her breasts and/or jogging? We don't know, because the account has since been suspended. But whatever it was, Daniels responded, "Have you seen my tits? (Of course, you have) I don't jog anywhere. So I'll just sit here, sipping my coffee and talking shit. Xoxo"
So then a random person going by Sassy Southern Diva (@ChapelHillDiva) on Twitter scolded Daniels, writing, "You're disgusting and do not represent classy women AT ALL! Your fifteen minutes of fame will be up soon and we will all be thrilled when that day comes." That's sort of an odd statement because Stormy Daniels was very famous in certain circles before Trump and she'll continue to be afterwards.
Then all of a sudden actor Patricia Arquette responded, saying that if Daniels wasn't a classy woman, then Trump wasn't a classy man.
Out of nowhere, Roseanne Barr jumped into the fray, writing about Daniels, "she's known for anal porn scenes." Roseanne? Why?
What's going on? Barr is a self-proclaimed Trump fan, so it's not clear if this is her way of dissing Daniels? It's all very confusing.
So then, because it's Twitter, Arquette responded to Barr, writing, "Trump is known for cheating on his 1st wife with his 2nd. His 2nd wife with his 3rd and cheating on his 3rd with multiple women! So what's your point?"
That's as far as the feud has gone, but we all know Roseanne Barr is not shy about expressing her thoughts, especially online.