Stormy Daniels destroys Roseanne on Twitter over 'anal porn' comment. God bless the Queen.

Porn star Stormy Daniels and actor Roseanne Barr are arguing on Twitter. Hello and welcome to the internet feud you didn't even realize you wanted.

I don't even do anal movies, you ignorant twat. That's like saying you are known for your beautiful rendition of The Star Spangled Banner. https://t.co/azOOZMDGdw — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) May 4, 2018

First, Roseanne Barr said that Stormy Daniels (who claims to have had an affair with Donald Trump before he was president), is "known for anal porn scenes." Then, Stormy Daniels clapped back that she doesn't even do anal, and that that was like saying Barr was known for her "beautiful" rendition of the Star Spangled Banner. You remember the one–where Barr spit and grabbed her crotch.

Okay, so how did this all start?

Someone tweeted something at Stormy Daniels, maybe something about her breasts and/or jogging? We don't know, because the account has since been suspended. But whatever it was, Daniels responded, "Have you seen my tits? (Of course, you have) I don't jog anywhere. So I'll just sit here, sipping my coffee and talking shit. Xoxo"