Barb from 'Stranger Things' found a hilarious message on her Starbucks cup.

Stranger Things actress Shannon Purser cannot escape her role as Barb. Poor thing, she's haunted with love!
Purser, who is alive and well on Riverdale, stopped by Starbucks for a pick-me-up. Starbucks is known for, well, getting it wrong.
Like the average human, Purser had trouble getting her correct name on the coffee cup.
"Barb deserved better" is a very weird spelling of Shannon, but if you say it fast enough they sound the same.
Meanwhile, Millie Bobby Brown, aka Eleven, also continues to bask in universal affection, including from Kim Kardashian.
