'Stranger Things' star Finn Wolfhard accidentally drank from a bidet. We can't stop laughing.

Actor Finn Wolfhard, 14, is discovering some pretty strange things on his European vacation.
When Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler on Stranger Things, noticed something questionable in a French bathroom, he turned to his Twitter followers to get to the bottom of it–but not before leaning in and taking a sip.
"Yo France just drank from your water fountain. Why is it in a toilet, and why does is taste weird?
#thewondersofeurope," he tweeted earlier today.
In case you're in the same, sheltered boat as Finn Wolfhard, what he drank from is a bidet, and it's a device used to clean yourself after going potty. Yep.
Just two minutes later, Wolfhard found out the name of the "toilet water fountain." "Stay tuned for more details," he told his followers. Evidently, he still didn't know what a bidet was actually for.
A minute later, he posted a screenshot of the Wikipedia entry for bidet, captioned, "Oh god."
Plenty of fans responded to his tweet, positively dying over his mistake.
And while it's absolutely hilarious that Finn Wolfhard drank from the bidet not knowing what it was, bidets are actually 100% safe to drink from. It's true!
As explained by Tushy, a brand that makes a popular bidet attachment, the water that comes out of your bidet is totally safe to drink. It comes straight from the wall, just like sink water, and the nozzle is constantly cleaning itself. "No, it's not toilet water! Tushy gets its water straight from your tap water," reads Tushy's FAQ. "You could totally drink from Tushy, which would be weird, but hey, you do you!"
So yes, drinking from your bidet is strange. But stranger things have happened...