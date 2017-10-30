'Stranger Things' star Finn Wolfhard accidentally drank from a bidet. We can't stop laughing.

Actor Finn Wolfhard, 14, is discovering some pretty strange things on his European vacation.

When Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler on Stranger Things, noticed something questionable in a French bathroom, he turned to his Twitter followers to get to the bottom of it–but not before leaning in and taking a sip.

Yo France just drank from your water fountain. Why is it in a toilet, and why does is taste weird? #thewondersofeurope — Finn Wolfhard (@FinnSkata) October 30, 2017

In case you're in the same, sheltered boat as Finn Wolfhard, what he drank from is a bidet, and it's a device used to clean yourself after going potty. Yep.

Just two minutes later, Wolfhard found out the name of the "toilet water fountain." "Stay tuned for more details," he told his followers. Evidently, he still didn't know what a bidet was actually for.