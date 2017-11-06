The cast of 'Stranger Things' is fighting for Finn Wolfhard in a Twitter spat.

Thanks to the release of 'Stranger Things 2,' 14-year-old star Finn Wolfhard is well on his way to becoming an A-Lister. He may not be able to drive yet, but he's already got the celebrity behavior down.

As BuzzFeed reports, a few fans spotted Wolfhard on the street. In the video, Wolfhard acknowledges the fans with a brief "Hi." But since he didn't take the time to speak to them individually, the crowd got riled up.

"Imagine being 14 and heartless that you can't stop for your fans who made you famous in the first place! WOW," wrote one on Twitter.

Shannon Purser, Wolfhard's fellow 'Stranger Things' star, responded to the tweets with a lesson about fame. "Okay, no. No actor is under any obligation to stop for anyone. Finn is an incredibly kind human. But he's human and he needs breaks too," she wrote.

Purser says she has experienced the same — fans waiting for her at hotels and at airports — and she "can't imagine" all that attention at Wolfhard's age.