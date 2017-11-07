Two 'Stranger Things' actors are reportedly dating. We give this pairing an Eleven out of 10.

Nancy Wheeler and Jonathan Byers' romance seems to exist far outside of Hawkins, Indiana.
Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton, the actors who play Nancy and Jonathan in Stranger Things, have been leaving a trail of teeny-tiny clues on social media that suggest the two are in a relationship for over a year now. So, Insider dove deep into the two actors' Instagram pages, rounding up the evidence that the two are in fact more than friends.
The evidence is as follows:
1. They go on vacation together.
2. They chill with tropical birds together.
3. Dyer gazes at Heaton with love in her eyes.
4. They get ice cream together.
5. They coordinate Halloween costumes.
6. They even wear each other's shoes.
And while the proof has been mounting since two Halloweens ago, the cherry on top came in the form of a paparazzi photo of the two holding hands last week.
Plenty of Stranger Things fans took to Twitter to express their approval of the couple.
Neither Natalia Dyer nor Charlie Heaton has explicitly addressed the relationship rumors. But based on all this evidence, if they're not dating, then something is very much upside-down.