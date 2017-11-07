Two 'Stranger Things' actors are reportedly dating. We give this pairing an Eleven out of 10.

Nancy Wheeler and Jonathan Byers' romance seems to exist far outside of Hawkins, Indiana.

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton, the actors who play Nancy and Jonathan in Stranger Things, have been leaving a trail of teeny-tiny clues on social media that suggest the two are in a relationship for over a year now. So, Insider dove deep into the two actors' Instagram pages, rounding up the evidence that the two are in fact more than friends.

The evidence is as follows:

1. They go on vacation together.

☀️🙏🏻☀️🏝 A post shared by Charlie Heaton (@charlie.r.heaton) on Sep 7, 2016 at 6:26am PDT

🙈 A post shared by natalia dyer (@nattyiceofficial) on Sep 8, 2016 at 4:25am PDT

2. They chill with tropical birds together.

Wow congrats @charlie.r.heaton on his new one man show Stranger Wings!! Sure gonna miss you s2 but happy you're doing what you love🙏🐦❤️ A post shared by natalia dyer (@nattyiceofficial) on Sep 14, 2016 at 2:26am PDT

3. Dyer gazes at Heaton with love in her eyes.

What a night✨ many thanks to @netflix @instylemagazine @marcmena @desiraecherman @zacposen and the st fam 💕 A post shared by natalia dyer (@nattyiceofficial) on Jan 10, 2017 at 11:43am PST

4. They get ice cream together.