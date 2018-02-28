Supermodel Ashley Graham's family discussed her pubes in a group chat. She has proof.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Ashley Graham is pretty used to not wearing not much in the way of clothes. Therefore, the world (including her family and friends) have all seen her scantily clad. And they must be a close-knit clan, because they've actually had conversations about Graham's pubic hair, no joke.

Graham posted a screengrab of a group text convo between her husband (Justin Ervin), her sister, and her mother. Her husband had just included a photo of Graham pulling down her bikini bottoms slightly during a Sports Illustrated shoot to reveal — well, nothing. Looks pretty much bare as a baby's butt.

So Ervin took it upon himself to draw a big ol' bush of hair where Graham's pubes would be, if she had any.

Her sister, Abigail, replied, "I got a big bush & I cannot lie. You other brothers can't deny…" (riffing on Sir Mix-A-Lot's "Baby Got Back"). Then her mother chimed in, saying, "I have no bush and it's divine. Be jealous."

Well, the family that discusses pubic hair together stays together, I guess? At least everybody's got a good sense of humor about it.