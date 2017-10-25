Sylvester Stallone's daughter Sistine is all grown up and blowing up on Instagram.

Actor Sylvester Stallone's three daughters with his third and current wife, former model Jennifer Flavin Stallone, were this year's Miss Golden Globes. That tradition has been part of the Golden Globes award show since the 1960s, according to Vanity Fair. Usually the honor is given by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to the child (usually a daughter, but not always) of a celebrity. The honoree(s) spends the night giving out the trophies and escorting the winners on and offstage.

All of Stallone's daughters are beautiful—how could they not be, with their genes? The oldest, Sophia Rose Stallone, 21, is already an internet sensation. The youngest, Scarlet Rose, is only 15. But the middle daughter, Sistine Rose, 19, is a model, and she's having a moment right now, taking Instagram by storm.

This was her as a wee young 'un, with her dad.

❤️Happy birthday dad... I love you with all my heart❤️ A post shared by Sistine (@sistinestallone) on Jul 6, 2017 at 6:42am PDT

And this is her now.