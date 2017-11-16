Sylvester Stallone responds to report that he raped a 16-year-old in 1986.

Actor Sylvester Stallone and his bodyguard reportedly jointly sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl in 1986. The actor, now 71, was 40 at the time.

The news comes via a police report obtained by the Daily Mail. The detailed report was filed shortly after the incident. The victim, whose name is omitted from the report, said the assault occurred at a Las Vegas hotel.

The 16-year-old was invited to Stallone's hotel room, and they had sex. He then asked her if she had ever had sex with two men at the same time, and his bodyguard Michael "Mike" De Luca, who had been waiting in the bathroom, joined in and sexually assaulted her at the same time as Stallone did.

The men reportedly pressured the minor to keep the incident a secret, with Stallone threatening to "beat her head in" if she told anyone.

Even though the teenager filed a police report, Stallone did not face much punishment, as she signed a "no prosecution" form. "I'm humiliated and ashamed, but I don't want to prosecute," she reportedly said at the time.

TMZ spoke with Stallone's spokeswoman, Michelle Bega, about the rape allegation earlier today.

"This is a ridiculous, categorically false story," Bega told TMZ. "No one was ever aware of this story until it was published today, including Mr. Stallone. At no time was Mr. Stallone ever contacted by authorities or anyone else regarding this matter."