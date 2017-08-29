Advertising

Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge is usually known for her dramatic fights and more dramatic workouts. But now, she's taken to Instagram with a big announcement and some words of wisdom.

In a selfie that showed off her booty, Judge shared that she's been diagnosed with melanoma. What she had thought was a flat freckle actually turned out to be cancerous, and she wants her fans to follow her lead and get their skin checked.

"Im showing you this picture because this is what melanoma looks like," she wrote. "I don't want sympathy, I want you to save YOUR ASS and get your skin checked."

Advertising

"We caught it early and that makes me happy," she writes.

Judge encourages her followers do a skin check and go to a dermatologist for a full-body scan. As she writes, her sun-filled birthday in Cabo is now seeming like a bit of a mistake.

Fans wrote in with words of support. "Girl! You got spirit!" wrote in one commenter.

Others reached out over Instagaram to share their own stories with melanoma. "I had a mole removed from my scalp right above my ear a couple years ago and it was terrifying. Remember that when you do skin checks to have your scalp checked as well!!!" said one commenter. " Another agreed: "I had skin cancer 3 times before I was 30. Now I see spots on people all the time that looked like mine and they have no idea. Get checked!"

Advertising

In the meantime, we wish Tamra many more days of weight lifting and wine to come.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.