Everyone loves seeing celebrity tattoos, but you've probably never given much thought about the quality of them. Until now.

GQ had professional tattoo artists and hosts of Spike TV's Ink Master, Chris Nuñez and Oliver Peck, come in to critique some celebrity tattoos. From Justin Bieber having "the worst taste imaginable" to Cara Delevingne's "turd smear" on her finger (their words, not ours!), these guys did not shy away from sharing their brutally honest opinions.

See which celebrity tattoos got Nuñez and Peck's approval and which ones didn't in the video below.

