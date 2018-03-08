Actress sues production company for on-set injury that permanently disfigured her face.

Actress Taylor Hickson is suing her latest film’s production company after an on-set injury resulted in a permanent scar on her face.

Hickson, who appeared in such films as Deadpool and Everything, Everything, suffered the injury while working on the upcoming film Ghostland. According to Deadline, Hickson was encouraged by producers and the film's director, Pascal Laugier, to pound on a panel of glass during an "emotionally charged" scene. Even though Hickson had reservations, she was assured that it was safe. The panel ended up breaking, and Hickson fell through it, slicing her face open in the process.

The 20-year-old actress was rushed to the hospital and received about 70 stitches on the left side of her face.

Hickson has undergone laser treatments and silicone treatments since the incident happened over a year ago, but she scarring on her face remains.

Hickson is now suing Incident Productions on the grounds that she lost income during the period of time she was recovering from her injury. She also feels that the facial injury could be detrimental to her career. But Hickson told Deadline that the injury is more than just physical: