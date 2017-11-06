Taylor Swift's in legal trouble for lashing out at a critic who called her an alt-right icon.

Look what you made her do.

Taylor Swift's new album, reputation, comes out on Saturday, which is perhaps why her lawyer is threatening everyone who threatens her rep.

On Monday, the American Civil Liberties Union in Northern California sent a letter to her attorney, William J. Briggs II, stating that her legal squad had tried to silence a critic.

On September 5th, Meghan Herning, editor at the leftist blog PopFront, published a post titled, "Swiftly to the alt-right: Taylor Swift subtly gets the lower case 'kkk' in formation."

giphy

The essay explores how white supremacists have embraced Swift's music, and calls on her to personally denounce white supremacy, saying "silence in the face of injustice means support for the oppressor."

Herning looked at lyrics in "Look What You Made Me Do" and how they were quickly perceived by Breitbart to be dogwhistles to the struggle of the white race. "Lyrics became the voice of the lower case kkk, and Taylor’s sweet, victim image is the perfect vehicle and metaphor for white supremacists’ perceived victimization," she explains. "It is hard to believe that Taylor had no idea that the lyrics of her latest single read like a defense of white privilege and white anger — specifically, white people who feel that they are being left behind as other races and groups start to receive dignity and legally recognized rights."