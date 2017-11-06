Taylor Swift's in legal trouble for lashing out at a critic who called her an alt-right icon.

Look what you made her do.
Taylor Swift's new album, reputation, comes out on Saturday, which is perhaps why her lawyer is threatening everyone who threatens her rep.
On Monday, the American Civil Liberties Union in Northern California sent a letter to her attorney, William J. Briggs II, stating that her legal squad had tried to silence a critic.
On September 5th, Meghan Herning, editor at the leftist blog PopFront, published a post titled, "Swiftly to the alt-right: Taylor Swift subtly gets the lower case 'kkk' in formation."
The essay explores how white supremacists have embraced Swift's music, and calls on her to personally denounce white supremacy, saying "silence in the face of injustice means support for the oppressor."
Herning looked at lyrics in "Look What You Made Me Do" and how they were quickly perceived by Breitbart to be dogwhistles to the struggle of the white race. "Lyrics became the voice of the lower case kkk, and Taylor’s sweet, victim image is the perfect vehicle and metaphor for white supremacists’ perceived victimization," she explains. "It is hard to believe that Taylor had no idea that the lyrics of her latest single read like a defense of white privilege and white anger — specifically, white people who feel that they are being left behind as other races and groups start to receive dignity and legally recognized rights."
It's a true fact that the alt-right really loves the song.
Breitbart even spent a whole day tweeting out the lyrics, matched with pro-Trump articles.
Who knows how Swift's team found the post (Google Alert?), because the blog is not yet well known, with only 77 followers on Twitter.
Swift did not—wait for it—shake it off. On October 25th, Herning received an intimidating letter from her attorney, calling the blog post defamatory and demanding that she take it down, cease, and desist. He then threatened a lawsuit, writing, "Ms. Swift is prepared to proceed with litigation."
Here is the threat letter sent from Taylor Swift’s attorney to our client demanding the removal of her blog post discussing Ms. Swift. pic.twitter.com/y2STGID4aD— Matt Cagle (@Matt_Cagle) November 6, 2017
Swift's lawyer even cried copyright law to demand that she not publish the letter, which is apparently bullsh*t.
Troublingly, Taylor Swift’s attorney attempts to use copyright law to suppress publication of a legal threat letter. https://t.co/M4gNkW71ni pic.twitter.com/YT3exBt4MU— Matt Cagle (@Matt_Cagle) November 6, 2017
The ACLU is now representing Herning in what they say is a "completely unsupported attempt to suppress constitutionally protected speech," as the blog post is "opinion protected by the First Amendment."
"The press should not be bullied by high-paid lawyers or frightened into submission by legal jargon," said Herning in the ACLU press release. "These scare tactics may have worked for Taylor in the past, but I am not backing down."
All of this legal woe, and she STILL hasn't explicitly condemned white supremacy.